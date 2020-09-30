Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan on Wednesday violated the ceasefire by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mankote sector in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Pakistan continuously violating ceasefire along the LoC. Today Pakistan initiated small arms firing and shelling with mortars in the Mankote sector, Distt Poonch (J-K)," the Public Relations Officer (PRO) Defence, Jammu tweeted.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. (ANI)