Mamata hands over 104 acres of land for expansion & renovation of Bagdogra Airport

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-09-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 20:45 IST
Mamata hands over 104 acres of land for expansion & renovation of Bagdogra Airport
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday handed over 104-acres of land to the authorities of Bagdogra Airport for its expansion, renovation, and upgradation.

She expressed hope that once the necessary works are carried out the airport will help neighboring countries like Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh, and West Bengal as well as states like Sikkim and Assam.

"Night landing has been started. Once it is developed, Bagdogra will be a full-fledged airport. International flights also arrive here. We also provide fuel concession... So once it's developed, countries like Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh, and West Bengal as well as other states like Sikkim, Assam will be benefitted," she said at the administrative review meeting held at Uttarkanya in Siliguri.

