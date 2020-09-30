Left Menu
Development News Edition

New agri legislations would benefit farmers: Telangana Guv

The three historic legislations will go a long way in empowering the farmers by promoting greater marketing options, remunerative price for their produce, technology to explore national and international markets, and safeguards to farmers in contractual farming, the release quoted Soundararajan as having said at the event. The governor called for promoting awareness among farmers to clear their apprehensions over Minimum Support Price and procurement being continued by the government.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-09-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 22:56 IST
New agri legislations would benefit farmers: Telangana Guv
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday said the new central agriculture legislations would 'immensely' benefit the farming community. Addressing a webinar, she expressed concern that farmers were still poverty-stricken and expressed hope that the new legislations would economically empower them and make agriculture profitable, a Raj Bhavan communique said here.

"Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan stated that the new agricultural legislations enacted by the central government will immensely benefit the farming community," it said. She convened the webinar on Agricultural Legislations and Impact on Farmers with experts and those working in agriculture related organisations, it said.

Soundararajan said farming in the country was in distress and that farmers were facing a plethora of challenges like exploitation by middlemen, climatic conditions, low price for their produce, and limited options to sell their produce. The three historic legislations will go a long way in empowering the farmers by promoting greater marketing options, remunerative price for their produce, technology to explore national and international markets, and safeguards to farmers in contractual farming, the release quoted Soundararajan as having said at the event.

The governor called for promoting awareness among farmers to clear their apprehensions over Minimum Support Price and procurement being continued by the government. The Central government has made it very clear that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and Procurement will continue as usual and there is no discontinuation as being propagated by some sections, Soundararajan said.

As farming might become more remunerative following the reforms recently brought in by the government, she said the younger generation would also get motivated to take it up as aprofession. Even during the recent lockdown, the farmers continued to toil to produce food, she said and added that agriculture was the lifeline of the nation, the release added.

The three legislations, passed by Parliament recently and received the Presidential assent, have triggered protests by farmers in several places, especially in Punjab and Haryana, with those opposing them, saying they would affect the royts. The centre has maintained that the reform measures in the agriculture sector would benefit the farmers.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Biden warns that Americans will 'not stand for' Trump refusing to leave office

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday said voters will not stand for it if President Donald Trump loses the election and refuses to leave office, raising the tension ahead of the November vote. At a debate with Biden on Tue...

Bayer plans more cost cuts, impairment charges

German drugs company Bayer AG announced plans on Wednesday for more than 1.5 billion euros 1.76 billionof cost cuts as of 2024 and said it would take impairment charges on its agricultural business as it battles with low commodity prices. B...

Actors in drag march to highlight virus threat to UK theater

As much of Britains economy emerged from the coronavirus lockdown, its theaters stayed dark, with performers and staff unwillingly idled. So they made a song and dance about it.Scores of actors, technicians and theater workers led by pantom...

My Hero Academia Season 5 to have maximum characters from Season 4, what more we know

Season 4 of My Hero Academia left behind a wide array of possibilities that will surely be explored in Season 5. The ending of fourth season left the anime enthusiasts mesmerized with many expectations for the next season.The anime enthusia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020