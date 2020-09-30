Karnataka reports 8,856 new COVID-19 cases, 87 deaths

As many as 8,856 new COVID-19 positive cases, 8,890 discharges and 87 deaths were reported in Karnataka, said the State Health Department on Wednesday. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 6,01,767 including 4,85,268 discharges and 8,864 deaths. The active cases currently stand at 1,07,616.

With a spike of 80,472 new cases and 1,179 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 62,25,764 on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry. As per the Union Health Ministry, this includes 9,40,441 active cases and 51,87,826 cured and discharged or migrated patients. With 1,179 deaths, the toll due to the disease has reached 97,497 in the country. (ANI)