BrahMos is a testimony of India's defence potential and PM's Atmanirbhar Bharat resolve

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation for the successful flight testing of the BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile, saying that the state of the art weapon was a testament to the Atmanirbhar Bharat resolve.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 23:33 IST
BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile being tested on Wednesday (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation for the successful flight testing of the BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile, saying that the state of the art weapon was a testament to the Atmanirbhar Bharat resolve. "India is extremely proud of @DRDO_India for successfully testing the indigenously developed extended range BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. This state of the art weapon is a testimony of India's defence potential and PM @NarendraModi ji's resolve towards an #AatmaNirbharBharat," he said.

BrahMos surface-to-surface supersonic cruise missile featuring indigenous Booster and Airframe Section along with many other 'Made in India' sub-systems was successfully flight tested for designated range at 1030 hours on September 30, 2020 from ITR, Balasore in Odisha. It is one more major step in enhancing the indigenous content," as per the official release issued by the Ministry of Defence. The Ministry said that the BrahMos Land-Attack Cruise Missile (LACM) was cruising at a top speed of Mach 2.8, and today's successful launch has paved the way for the serial production of the indigenous booster and other indigenous components of the powerful BrahMos Weapon System realising Atmanirbhar Bharat pledge. (ANI)

