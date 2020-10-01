Left Menu
Development News Edition

UNHCR welcomes relocation of 139 asylum seekers from Greece to Germany

“This milestone is a remarkable testament that cooperation among partners can change the lives of children and other vulnerable people for the better,” said Ola Henrikson, IOM Regional Director for the EEA, EU and NATO.

UNHCR | Updated: 01-10-2020 08:31 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 08:31 IST
UNHCR welcomes relocation of 139 asylum seekers from Greece to Germany
The UN agencies are encouraged by the expression of solidarity and action by some Member States to welcome additional asylum seekers and recognized refugees from Greece at a time of heightened hardship. Image Credit: Twitter(@Refugees)

The Government of Greece, together with IOM, the International Organization for Migration, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and UNICEF, the UN Children's Fund today (30-09) welcomed the relocation of 139 asylum seekers to Germany, which has brought the total number of people relocated from Greece to other European Union (EU) the Member States through a European Commission-funded programme this year to over 1,000.

This was the 16th relocation flight organized under the EU programme implemented by IOM, UNHCR and UNICEF in cooperation with the Government of Greece through the Special Secretary for the Protection of Unaccompanied Children, and in close collaboration with the European Asylum Support Office (EASO).

This year, a total of 1,066 asylum seekers have been relocated from Greece to Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg and Portugal.

Among the group that arrived safely in Germany today were families with children with special health needs and 53 unaccompanied children, 37 of whom had been transferred to the Greek mainland after multiple fires completely destroyed the Moria reception and identification centre three weeks ago.

"We feel grateful for the people that helped us in Greece and we'll never forget them. We don't speak German, but we'll try hard to learn the language. My brothers live in Germany and I'm excited that I'll see them again after such a long time," said Lina Hussein from Syria who travelled today with her husband, Osman, and her sons, Yousef and Mohammad.

Since the tragic fires at Moria, IOM, UNHCR and UNICEF have worked together with the financial support of the European Commission and leadership of the Ministry of Migration and Asylum's Special Secretary for the Protection of Unaccompanied Children to move 724 unaccompanied children from the islands to the mainland in anticipation of their relocation to the other European States. All children have been settled in temporary facilities run by IOM and partners on the mainland where support is provided in line with EU standards.

The relocation initiative, which started last April, has proven to be a workable act of responsibility sharing. The UN agencies are encouraged by the expression of solidarity and action by some Member States to welcome additional asylum seekers and recognized refugees from Greece at a time of heightened hardship.

"This milestone is a remarkable testament that cooperation among partners can change the lives of children and other vulnerable people for the better," said Ola Henrikson, IOM Regional Director for the EEA, EU and NATO. "Despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, relocation flights are happening almost every week. We hope this momentum is sustained and expanded, with more European states participating soon."

"Following many calls for enhanced responsibility-sharing in Europe and the particular need to relocate unaccompanied children and other vulnerable people from Greece, we are very pleased to see this taking concrete shape and gradually expanding", said Pascale Moreau, UNHCR Director for Europe. "We are grateful to the countries concerned and hope that more countries follow this positive example and demonstrate their solidarity with Greece."

"The relocations of unaccompanied minors and other vulnerable children continue to be an important part of protecting the rights of refugee and migrant children," said Afshan Khan, UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia, and Special Coordinator for the Refugee and Migrant Response in Europe. "These children, many of whom have fled abject poverty and conflict, have the right to be safe and develop to their full potential."

Prior to departure and through the provision of updated information, a child's best interest assessment is supported by UNHCR, EASO, UNICEF and NGO partners to ensure that the relocation is appropriate for these children, with their informed views also considered during the process. At the same time, pre-migration health assessments including COVID 19 testing, are provided in line with the protocols established by Greece and the Member States of Relocation.

As of mid-September, there were almost 4,400 unaccompanied and separated children in Greece in urgent need of durable solutions, including expedited registration, family reunion and relocation. Among them, over 1,000 are exposed to severe risks, including exploitation and violence, and facing homelessness and precarious conditions in urban centres.

The Agencies call for more EU solidarity through relocations following the release of the European Commission's New Pact on Migration and Asylum, which contains a series of legislative proposals on the EU's approach to migration and asylum. The release of the Pact provides a unique opportunity for the EU to move beyond one-off relocation exercises and establish more predictable arrangements for relocation within the EU, for longer-term impact.

TRENDING

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

Lonza confident of 2020 target for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine supply

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's hotspot virus state Victoria reports 800th death, other states ease restrictions

Australias coronavirus hotspot state Victoria reported its 800th death from the virus on Thursday, but low case numbers raised the prospect of a COVID-normal 2021 without lockdowns or social restrictions, said the state premier.Were confide...

World Bank approves US$500m loan for basic infrastructure services in Colombia

The World Bank Board of Directors today approved a US500 million loan to guarantee the continuity of and access to basic infrastructure services for the most vulnerable groups in Colombia. The financing will also promote the development of ...

Mexican artists, activists oppose president's proposed funding shakeup

Mexican artists and human rights activists are protesting against a funding plan proposed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obradors ruling party, accusing the government of infringing on the independence of arts and science.Opposition to th...

Google unveils latest Pixel phone, rolls out new TV service

Google will try to make a bigger splash in the smartphone market with a cheaper high-end model while it also aims to expand its presence on bigger screens with a new TV service. The products unveiled Wednesday focus on two areas where Googl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020