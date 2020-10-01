'Jungle Raj' spreading in UP, time CM should answer: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
After another girl was allegedly gang-raped in Balrampur died, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday claimed that "Jungle Raj" had spread in Uttar Pradesh.ANI | Balrampur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 01-10-2020 10:39 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 10:39 IST
After another girl was allegedly gang-raped in Balrampur died, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday claimed that "Jungle Raj" had spread in Uttar Pradesh. "A horrific incident like Hathras took place in Balrampur. The girl was raped and her legs and back were broken. In Azamgarh, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, the girls were brutally raped," the Congress leader said in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).
"There is no limit of Jungle Raj in Uttar Pradesh. Law and order doesn't work through marketing or speeches. This is time for the Chief Minister to answer. The public needs an answer," she further said. A 22-year-old woman, who was allegedly gang-raped in Balrampur died on Wednesday.
Dev Ranjan, Superintendent of Police (SP), Balrampur said, "She died on the way when the family was taking her to the hospital. They claimed that two men raped her. Both of them have been arrested". (ANI)
