EDEN Renewables bags 3 solar projects with 1,350-MWp capacity in Apr-Jul

EDEN Renewables India on Thursday said it has bagged three solar power projects totalling generation capacity of 1,350 megawatt peak (MWp) in Rajasthan during April to July this year. Founded in 2016, EDEN Renewables India is an Indian joint venture of French clean energy firms EDF Renewables and Total Eren which builds and operates solar photovoltaic projects across India.

EDEN Renewable has been awarded three solar photovoltaic (PV) projects for a total of 1,350 MWp each in Rajasthan, northern India (since April this year), according to an EDEN Renewables statement. As of 2020, the company has 207 MWp operating solar plants, 450 MWp under construction, and over 1,600 MWp under development and due to commission by 2022.

It has a portfolio of capacities under development, under construction and operational totalling more than 2,200 MWp spread over the states of Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The company said that during April and July 2020, it has won two 450 MWp solar PV projects during the last tenders organised by the Solar Energy Corporation of India.

During this period it also won one 450 MWp solar PV project during the last tender organised by the NHPC, for which a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) has been signed with NHPC at the end of August 2020. With a planned production of more than 2,300 GWh per year, these solar PV plants will generate the energy required to meet the annual electricity needs of nearly two million people in India, it added.

Through their local presence with a team of experts headquartered in New Delhi, the EDF Renewables and Total Eren operate four solar PV power plants in India..