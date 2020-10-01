Left Menu
M&M posts 17 pc rise in tractor sales at 43,386 units in Sept

The company had sold 37,011 units of tractors in the same month last year, M&M said in a statement. Domestic tractor sales were at 42,361 units last month, as against 36,046 in September 2019, a growth of 18 per cent, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 15:19 IST
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Thursday reported 17 per cent increase in total tractor sales at 43,386 units in September. The company had sold 37,011 units of tractors in the same month last year, M&M said in a statement.

Domestic tractor sales were at 42,361 units last month, as against 36,046 in September 2019, a growth of 18 per cent, it added. Exports last month stood at 1,025 units as compared to the year-ago period, up 6 per cent, the company said.

Commenting on the sales performance, M&M President - Farm Equipment Sector Hemant Sikka said, "retail demand continued to be buoyant backed by a very good monsoon, higher kharif acreage and continued government support, including higher minimum support price (MSP) for key crops." He further said, "we are looking forward to a very robust demand for the festive season ahead." PTI RKL DRR DRR.

