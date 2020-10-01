Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nomination for member of National Council on GBVF Board open

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) is calling on civil society organisations and networks to propose suitable nominees.  

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 01-10-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 15:41 IST
Nomination for member of National Council on GBVF Board open
According to the department, the applications come after the declaration arising from the Presidential Summit against Gender-based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) held in 2018. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The nomination for eligible candidates to occupy positions on the Board of Trustees to establish the National Council on Gender-based Violence and Femicide (NCGBVF) is now open.

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) is calling on civil society organisations and networks to propose suitable nominees.

According to the department, the applications come after the declaration arising from the Presidential Summit against Gender-based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) held in 2018.

Subsequently, Cabinet approved the Gender-based Violence and Femicide National Strategic Plan (GBVF-NSP) in March 2020.

It also approved the establishment of the Inter-Ministerial Committee to establish the NCGBVF and oversee the implementation of the GBVF-NSP.

"The GBVF-NSP is a government and civil society multi-sectoral strategic framework to realise a South Africa free from GBVF. It sets out to provide a cohesive strategic framework to guide the national response to the crisis of GBVF by government and society as a whole," DWYPD said.

Civil society is a key stakeholder and co-curator of the GBVF-NSP, serving as the most critical and accessible first responder group on GBVF at the community level.

The Executive Board or Board of Trustees will consist of a maximum of 13 members - six from government and seven from civil society, who will be appointed through a process of public nomination.

The public nomination process will be overseen by the Presidency through the Ministry of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, supported by a technical team of no more than five people.

"Broader civil society movements and organisations are therefore invited to nominate suitable candidates who meet the criteria set out in the terms of reference and nomination form," said the department.

The Board of Trustees is tasked with providing strategic vision and leadership, including, but not limited to, setting the national agenda for responding to GBVF, coordinating plans for the equitable distribution of resources, promoting accountability, strengthening coordination and reducing impunity on GBVF.

The board will also initiate and implement a sustained campaign to end GBVF, inform decisions on resourcing and reprioritising programmes to be implemented, and make appeals for funding.

The nominees must have knowledge and expertise in gender and women's rights; policy and legal frameworks related to GBVF grounded in lived experiences; a record of participation and influence in GBV matters, and understand the importance of advocacy in ensuring institutional vitality and activism.

More terms of reference and the nomination form can be found on www.women.gov.za under the GBVF tab.

"Any nomination that does not comply with the above requirements or that has not been lodged with the department at the address stated below by the closing date shall be invalid or disqualified," DWYPD said.

The closing date for nominations is 20 October 2020.

Nominations can be lodged with the DWYPD by post or by hand, or by emailing it to NCGBVF@women.gov.za.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin accuses CIA of working with critic Navalny, says he's receiving instructions from 'instructors'

The Kremlin accused specialists at the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency on Thursday of working with Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny and said Moscow believed he was receiving instructions from people it described as instructors....

US Congressional report accuses China of violating other nations' sovereignty, seeks decisive action

A US Congressional report has sought decisive action against China, accusing Beijing of increasing military buildup, violating other nations sovereignty and engaging in fatal skirmishes to conduct a land-grab on the Indian border. In its re...

Five held in Goa for betting on IPL matches

Police have arrested five persons in Goa for allegedly accepting bets on the ongoing IPL cricket matches, an official said on Thursday. Calangute police conducted a raid on Wednesday night on a villa in the beach village of Candolim, from w...

As a farmer's son, I want to make it clear Modi govt will not do anything against farmers' interests: Rajnath Singh.

As a farmers son, I want to make it clear Modi govt will not do anything against farmers interests Rajnath Singh....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020