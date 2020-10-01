Left Menu
Development News Edition

Forensic report reveals Hathras victims wasn't raped: UP Police

The forensic report of the Hathras victim, who succumbed to her injuries following an alleged gang rape, shows that the woman was not raped, Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said on Thursday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 01-10-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 16:08 IST
Forensic report reveals Hathras victims wasn't raped: UP Police
UP ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar speaking at a press conference in Lucknow on Thursday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The forensic report of the Hathras victim, who succumbed to her injuries following an alleged gang rape, shows that the woman was not raped, Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said on Thursday. "The forensic science laboratory report clearly says that sperm was not found in the samples collected from the woman... The report has made it clear that the woman was not raped," Kumar said in a press conference here.

The 19-year-old had succumbed to assault injuries in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday where she was brought on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College. The senior police official said that the postmortem, which was conducted by a team of doctors in Delhi, has established that the death was caused by the trauma of her neck injury.

"According to the postmortem report, the victim died due to the trauma of her neck injury. FSL report also clearly shows that sperm was not found in the collected samples. It suggests that some people twisted the matter to stir caste-based tension," Kumar said. "Police had taken timely action in the matter from the beginning. Further actions will be taken in the matter now. Those who twisted the matter in the media will be identified and legal actions will be taken against them," he added.

Kumar said that the victim was provided with appropriate and timely medical attention and added that samples were sent to the FSL on September 25 for testing. He said that the victim first mentioned the rape on September 22. "A case was registered in the matter on her statement," Kumar said.

"Chief Minister has set up a special investigation team to probe the case. Whoever is found guilty in the matter will not be spared... Local authorities have imposed Section 144. Stopping the media is a decision of the local administration," he said. The police conducted her last rites at her native place in the wee hours of Wednesday. All four accused involved in the incident have been arrested. (ANI)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Final semester UG, PG exams begin in West Bengal universities

Final semester undergraduate and postgraduate examinations began on digital mode in state universities of West Bengal on Thursday with the authorities saying it was going on smoothly. The exams for 104 subjects under 152 colleges at the und...

MP's tiger reserves, national parks reopen post monsoon

Tiger reserves, national parks and wildlife sanctuaries reopened in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, after remaining closed for three months due to rains, an official said. Tourist footfall on the first day was fairly good, as at least 36 jeeps ...

Lebanon to allow hard-hit students abroad to get dollars from home

The Lebanese parliament has passed a law allowing students abroad to transfer 10,000 out of Lebanon at an official exchange rate far below the street rate, a move to help those struggling to pay foreign fees amid a deep economic crisis. Leb...

Kremlin accuses CIA of working with critic Navalny, says he's receiving instructions from 'instructors'

The Kremlin accused specialists at the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency on Thursday of working with Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny and said Moscow believed he was receiving instructions from people it described as instructors....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020