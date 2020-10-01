Danish teen Clara Tauson loses in 2nd round
Danish teen Clara Tauson's surprise run is over after losing to American player Danielle Collins 6-2, 6-3 in the second round. She upset U.S. Open semifinalist and No. 21 seed Jennifer Brady in the first round. That victory made her the first Danish woman in the second round of any major tournament since 1989 other than former Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki.PTI | Paris | Updated: 01-10-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 17:09 IST
Danish teen Clara Tauson's surprise run is over after losing to American player Danielle Collins 6-2, 6-3 in the second round. The 17-year-old Tauson came through the qualifying rounds. She upset U.S. Open semifinalist and No. 21 seed Jennifer Brady in the first round.
That victory made her the first Danish woman in the second round of any major tournament since 1989 other than former Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki. The unseeded Collins next faces 2016 champion and No. 11 seed Garbiñe Muguruza or Kristyna Pliskova.
ALSO READ
Indian-American appointed NBA basketball assistant coach for Memphis team
Biden holds lead over Trump among Indian American voters: Survey
Trump campaign video aimed at Indian American voters hits 10 million views
Trump making dent in Indian-American vote bank; majority still support Biden: Survey
Trump administration releases plan to offer a COVID-19 vaccine to all Americans free of charge