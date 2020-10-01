Danish teen Clara Tauson loses in 2nd round

Danish teen Clara Tauson's surprise run is over after losing to American player Danielle Collins 6-2, 6-3 in the second round. The 17-year-old Tauson came through the qualifying rounds. She upset U.S. Open semifinalist and No. 21 seed Jennifer Brady in the first round.

That victory made her the first Danish woman in the second round of any major tournament since 1989 other than former Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki. The unseeded Collins next faces 2016 champion and No. 11 seed Garbiñe Muguruza or Kristyna Pliskova.