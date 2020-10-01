Khandu says will quit CM's post if portion of highway is not completed by March

Left Menu
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday announced that he will quit his post if the construction of a portion of National Highway-415 is not completed by March 31 next year.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 01-10-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 19:14 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday announced that he will quit his post if the construction of a portion of National Highway-415 is not completed by March 31 next year. The 14 kilometre-stretch linking state capital Itanagar with Naharlagun town was supposed to be completed by September 28, but work was delayed due to monsoon related challenges besides the COVID-19 pandemic situation, he said.

"I assure the people that that particular portion of the highway, except the underpass and bridges, will be completed by March-end next year. Otherwise, I will resign from the chief minister's post," Khandu told reporters at a programme. The NH-415 starts from Banderdewa in Lakhimpur district of neighbouring Assam, passes through various parts of Arunachal Pradesh, and ends at Hollongi, near Gohpur in Assams Biswanath district.

The portion between Hollong and Itanagar (30 km) was completed a few years back while work on the Itanagar- Naharlagun stretch is going on after resolving land acquisition related issues. "Since it is included under central road projects, the Centre has allowed extension of the deadline by another six months keeping in view the COVID-19 situation," Khandu said.

He said that work for construction of the 17 km-stretch between Naharlagun and Banderdewa has also been sanctioned by the Centre. Earlier, speaking at an interactive session on the newly passed farm laws, Khandu said that the legislation would directly benefit both farmers and consumers.

State Agriculture Minister Tage Taki said that the government is working to identify district wise areas where agricultural and allied activities would be promoted..

