ATF price up 2 pc, kerosene rate cut by Rs 2.19 per litre

Jet fuel (ATF) price was hiked by almost 2 per cent on Thursday, while rate of kerosene sold through PDS was cut by Rs 2.19 per litre as oil firms synced rates in line with international cost. The price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) was raised by Rs 719.25 per kilolitre (kl), or 1.82 per cent, to Rs 40,211.78 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Besides, the oil firms reduced the rate of kerosene sold through public distribution system (PDS) for cooking at poor households. The price was cut from Rs 25.84 per litre in September to Rs 23.65 per litre in Mumbai, Indian Oil Corp (IOC) said in a statement.

No PDS kerosene is sold in Delhi since July 2016 after LPG and piped natural gas covered all of its residents. A fall in international oil prices had led to elimination of subsidy on kerosene and domestic cooking gas (LPG) a few months back.

"Cumulative reduction in retail selling price (of kerosene) at Mumbai since February 16, 2020, has been Rs 12.73 per litre," IOC said. "There was a corresponding reduction in other markets during this period." There has been no change in the selling price of domestic LPG in Delhi and other markets across India for the month of October 2020. A 14.2-kg cylinder comes for Rs 594. IOC said retail selling price of diesel has been reduced by Rs 2.93 per litre and petrol by Rs 0.97 per litre in Delhi during September, in line with international rates.

There was a corresponding reduction in other markets during this period. While petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with rates of benchmark fuel in the international market, PDS kerosene, LPG and ATF prices are revised on first of every month.

There has been no change in rate of petrol since September 22 and it costs Rs 81.06 per litre in Delhi. Diesel price has remained unchanged at Rs 70.63 per litre since September 29..