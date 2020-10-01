Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samajwadi party workers protest in Hathras demanding justice for gangrape victim

Several Samajwadi Party workers were detained by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday after they staged a protest in Hathras demanding justice for the 19-year old gangrape victim who succumbed to assault injuries.

ANI | Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 01-10-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 19:57 IST
Samajwadi party workers protest in Hathras demanding justice for gangrape victim
Visuals from the protest. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Several Samajwadi Party workers were detained by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday after they staged a protest in Hathras demanding justice for the 19-year old gangrape victim who succumbed to assault injuries. Visuals from the demonstration showed party workers gathered in huge numbers at 1090 Chauraha.

Samajwadi Party president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav slammed the state government. In the Hathras incident, the manner in which the BJP government delayed medical treatment to save some of its people and also postponed filing the FIR, has angered the families of across the country...Instead of protecting the government through its spokespersons and through WhatsApp messages, it should get the matter investigated through the Supreme Court sitting judge," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

The 19-year-old had succumbed to assault injuries in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday where she was brought on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College. The senior police official said that the postmortem, which was conducted by a team of doctors in Delhi, has established that the death was caused by the trauma of her neck injury.

"According to the postmortem report, the victim died due to the trauma of her neck injury. FSL report also clearly shows that sperm was not found in the collected samples. It suggests that some people twisted the matter to stir caste-based tension," Kumar said. Meanwhile, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, KC Venugopal and Surjewala were detained by the UP Police while on their way to Harthras to meet the family of the victim.(ANI)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Google to pay USD 1 billion over 3 years for news content

Google will pay publishers USD 1 billion over the next three years for their news content. The internet search giant said said Thursday that it has signed agreements for its news partnership program with nearly 200 publications in Germany, ...

Italy tops 2,000 daily coronavirus cases for first time since April -health ministry

Italy has registered 2,548 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, the first time the country has exceeded 2,000 cases in a single day since the end of April.There were also 24 COVID-related ...

COVID-19 crisis highlighted need for more investment in health sector: Ayushman Bharat CEO

The coronavirus crisis highlighted that the country was investing too little in the health sector, CEO of AB-PMJAY Indu Bhushan said on Thursday as he stressed on the need to invest more in primary, secondary and critical care. Addressing a...

Hathras case: Victim's family alleges admin, police pressure; demands CBI probe

The family of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital after she was allegedly gangraped in Hathras on Thursday alleged they were being pressured by the district administration against repeatedly changin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020