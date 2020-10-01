Left Menu
Development News Edition

34 million jobs in Latin America and Caribbean lost due to COVID-19: ILO

Countries need to adopt immediate strategies to address the labour crisis, which, the report says, could widen existing inequalities in the region.

ILO | Lima | Updated: 01-10-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 22:11 IST
34 million jobs in Latin America and Caribbean lost due to COVID-19: ILO
The report shows that Latin America and the Caribbean is the region with the greatest contraction in working hours in the world, with an estimated loss of around 20.9 per cent for the first three quarters of 2020. Image Credit: Twitter(@UN_SPExperts)

At least 34 million jobs in Latin America and the Caribbean have been lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report from the International Labour Organization.

Countries need to adopt immediate strategies to address the labour crisis, which, the report says, could widen existing inequalities in the region.

"We face an unprecedented challenge, that of rebuilding the region's labour markets, which implies facing structural failures that have worsened with the pandemic, such as low productivity, high informality, and inequality of income and opportunities of decent work," said Vinícius Pinheiro, Director of the ILO Regional Office for Latin America and the Caribbean.

The second edition of the Labour Overview in times of COVID-19: Impacts on the labour market and income in Latin America and the Caribbean warns of "the drastic contraction of employment, hours worked and income."

"We face an unprecedented challenge, that of rebuilding the region's labour markets, which implies facing structural failures that have worsened with the pandemic."

Vinícius Pinheiro, Director of the ILO Regional Office for Latin America and the Caribbean

It says that during this crisis "34 million workers lost their jobs (some temporarily)", according to available information from nine countries that represent more than 80 per cent of the economically active population of the region. The employment rate reached 51.1 per cent in the first quarter, a reduction of 5.4 percentage points compared to the data for the same period of the previous year, which represents "a historical minimum value."

The report also highlights that as of the third quarter of 2020, levels of economic activity have slightly improved. Data reveals the beginning of a recovery in employment and a return of some workers to the labour force.

"Preliminary signs of recovery are positive news, but the impact of COVID-19 on work and business was enormous, and the road ahead is long. It is essential to re-launch the bases for the reactivation of the economy with health security, ensuring favourable conditions for the operation of businesses and for the creation of more and better jobs," said Pinheiro.

The report shows that Latin America and the Caribbean is the region with the greatest contraction in working hours in the world, with an estimated loss of around 20.9 per cent for the first three quarters of 2020. This figure is almost double the global estimate of 11.7 per cent."Preliminary signs of recovery are positive news, but the impact of COVID-19 on work and business was enormous, and the road ahead is long." Vinícius Pinheiro

Income from work contracted by 19.3 per cent, also well above the world rate of 10.7 per cent.

Given that labour income represents, on average, between 70 per cent and 90 per cent of total family income, these reductions have meant great losses for many households, with significant impacts on poverty levels, the report adds.

It also warns that the crisis could worsen inequalities that existed before the outbreak of the pandemic. The workers most affected by the crisis are among the poorest sectors of the population, those with informal jobs or in a situation of disadvantage. Women and young people (under 24) are particularly vulnerable.

To tackle the effects of the pandemic, countries in the region have adopted combinations of measures aimed at protecting jobs, income and companies. "The early adoption of strategies that continue to mitigate these impacts and that underpin the recovery will be key. It is also essential to strengthen labour institutions, particularly with regard to active labour market policies," says the Overview.

"It is essential to strengthening the mechanisms of social dialogue for the conclusion of national pacts or agreements that point towards recovery with productive transformation, formalization, universalization of social protection and just transition towards more sustainable and inclusive development models," added Pinheiro.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Imola to allow 13,000 fans a day for Emilia Romagna GP

More than 13,000 spectators a day will be allowed to attend the Emilia Romagna Formula One Grand Prix at Italys Imola circuit later this month, race promoters said on Thursday. The race weekend, without Friday practice and condensed into tw...

US STOCKS-Wall St rises on stimulus bets as economic recovery cools

Wall Streets main indexes rose on the first day of the fourth quarter on Thursday as investors bet in favor of more fiscal stimulus after data showed the pace of a domestic economic rebound was slowing.Nine of the 11 major SP sectors were h...

Won't allow Rahul Gandhi's tractor rally to enter Haryana: Home Minister Anil Vij

Haryanas Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi can do whatever he wants during his visit to Punjab, where he is scheduled to hold tractor rallies against Centres new farm laws, but his rally will not be given ...

Over 1,000 U.S.-bound Hondurans cross illegally into Guatemala

More than 1,000 Honduran migrants bidding to reach the United States on Thursday burst through a border security cordon to enter Guatemala illegally, officials said, in a major new caravan formed weeks ahead of U.S. presidential elections. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020