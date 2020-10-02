Left Menu
Development News Edition

UAE, U.S. and Israel to develop joint energy strategy, say ministers

The United States, Israel and the United Arab Emirates will develop a joint strategy for greater coordination in the energy sector and look to solve energy challenges facing the Palestinians, the energy ministers said in a statement. The statement, carried on the UAE's state news agency WAM, said the three countries would work together on renewable energy, energy efficiency, oil, natural gas resources, and related technology, as well as water desalination technology.

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2020 02:05 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 01:42 IST
UAE, U.S. and Israel to develop joint energy strategy, say ministers
Representative image Image Credit: Needpix

The United States, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates will develop a joint strategy for greater coordination in the energy sector and look to solve energy challenges facing the Palestinians, the energy ministers said in a statement.

The statement, carried on the UAE's state news agency WAM, said the three countries would work together on renewable energy, energy efficiency, oil, natural gas resources, and related technology, as well as water desalination technology. The UAE and Bahrain in September became the first Arab states in a quarter century to establish formal ties with Israel in U.S.-brokered accords which the Palestinians have rejected.

"We will also seek to find solutions to the energy challenges faced by the Palestinian people through the development of energy resources, technologies, and related infrastructure," the joint statement said. It added that they would coordinate with financial institutions and the private sector for investment in research and development.

Last month, the Israeli and Emirati energy ministers discussed possible cooperation and investment opportunities, including natural gas exports to Europe.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Britain, EU split on state aid in crunch week of trade talks - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

CIA, NSA chiefs opposed release of unverified Russia intelligence - sources

The CIA and National Security Agency directors opposed U.S. spy chief John Ratcliffes decision to declassify and send to a top Republican lawmaker unverified Russian intelligence that may have been fabricated, according to current and forme...

U.S. airlines face grim winter, with or without a bailout

U.S. airlines face a winter test of their finances and question marks over the reach of their domestic flight networks after failing, for now, to win fresh federal aid. American Airlines and United Airlines began laying off 32,000 workers a...

Mexico top court backs referendum on prosecuting ex-presidents

Mexicos Supreme Court on Thursday narrowly backed a bid by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to hold a referendum on whether to allow the prosecution of five of his predecessors, delivering a boost to him ahead of 2021 midterm elections...

Venezuela's Maduro drafts bill to expand powers for new oil deals

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has drafted legislation to grant his government expanded powers to confidentially sign new oil deals with private firms and foreign nations as a way of getting around U.S. sanctions, according to the prop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020