Tokyo Stock Exchange to resume trading Friday after outage debacle
Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2020 04:12 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 04:12 IST
The Tokyo Stock Exchange said normal trading would resume on Friday morning as planned, a day after the worst-ever outage brought the world's third-largest equity market to a standstill.
The glitch was the result of hardware problem at its "Arrowhead" trading system, and a subsequent failure to switch to a back-up, the bourse said on Thursday. It caused the first full-day suspension since the exchange switched to all-electronic trading in 1999.
The outage came on a day of high anticipated trade volume following the release of the Bank of Japan's closely watched tankan corporate survey and a rise on Wall Street. The meltdown also occurred just two weeks into new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's term -- during which he has prioritised digitalisation -- and undermined Tokyo's hopes of replacing Hong Kong as an Asian financial hub.
