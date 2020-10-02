Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fijian Language Week 2020 theme inspires courage needed in COVID-19 time

“The theme for this year’s Fijian Language Week is ‘Noqu Vosa, Noqu iSema Bula’ which means ‘My language, my living link’ is also a theme that highlights the resiliency of the Fijian community,” says Aupito William Sio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 02-10-2020 07:53 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 07:53 IST
Fijian Language Week 2020 theme inspires courage needed in COVID-19 time
The Fijian Language Week programme will be officially launched on Saturday 3 October at 1 pm, hosted by the Whanganui Fijian Community on the official Fijian Language Week Facebook Page. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Minister for Pacific Peoples, Aupito William Sio says the theme for the 2020 Fijian Language Week reflects the strong belief by Fijians that their language and culture inspires courage and strength that is strongly needed in times of emergencies, or through a significant challenge like the global COVID-19 pandemic that we are currently experiencing.

"The theme for this year's Fijian Language Week is 'Noqu Vosa, Noqu iSema Bula' which means 'My language, my living link' is also a theme that highlights the resiliency of the Fijian community," says Aupito William Sio.

"COVID-19 has challenged all New Zealanders, and our ability to communicate with Pacific peoples of Aotearoa in their own languages has been critical in providing confidence and certainty to our communities, as we fight to stop the spread of the virus and keep everyone safe.

"We've shown Pacific peoples the respect we hold for them and their cultures by delivering innovative, tailored messages in nine Pacific languages across all media platforms to support them to be informed, resilient and united against COVID-19.

"Helping Pacific communities embrace digital platforms and new technologies as the new tools for connecting and engaging with families and friends has enabled all of us to continue to practice our languages and cultures despite COVID-19 preventing us from celebrating face-to-face.

"I encourage all our Pacific youth to utilise these digital tools during the Fijian Language Week so they can generate innovation that will accelerate the revitalisation, growth, and strength of our Pacific languages.

"The Ministry for Pacific Peoples is currently administrating Pacific language funds to support providers and groups deliver Pacific language community projects aimed at the growth and retention of Pacific languages.

"One of Aotearoa New Zealand's greatest treasures is its diversity of languages and cultures. Our collective effort to nurture our Pacific languages not only boosts the confidence and wellbeing of our Pacific peoples but enriches our nation's cultural capital.

In addition to the Fijian Language Week programme, Fiji will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its independence on Saturday, 10 October.

"Fiji's 50th anniversary is a significant celebration and a good way also to mark the 8th year since the Fijian Language Week became part of the Pacific Language Weeks programme of Aotearoa. Bula vinaka and congratulations to everyone involved in these celebrations," says Aupito William Sio

The Fijian Language Week programme will be officially launched on Saturday 3 October at 1 pm, hosted by the Whanganui Fijian Community on the official Fijian Language Week Facebook Page. The Language Week will run from Sunday 4 October to Saturday 10 October 2020.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Corporate relationships more than big-ticket lending for SBI now: Chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Prez Kovind, PM Modi pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation, on his 151st birth anniversary at Rajghat here. They also paid homage to former prime minister Lal Bah...

Facebook sues two companies engaged in data harvesting operation

Facebook said today it is pursuing legal action against two companies that scraped user data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Amazon to sell marketing intelligence and other services, thereby violating its Terms of S...

IPL 13: KXIP will bounce back, says Cottrell after defeat against MI

After facing a 48-run defeat against Mumbai Indians on Thursday, Kings XI Punjab pacer Sheldon Cottrell believes that the side will bounce back in the tournament. Punjab have played four games in the season so far and only managed to win a ...

Mahatma Gandhi's message of truth, non-violence and love paves way for welfare of entire world: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary today saying that his message of truth, non-violence and love paves the way for the welfare of the entire world by communicating harmony and equality in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020