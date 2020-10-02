PM Modi extends greetings on Gandhi Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. "We bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. There is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts. May Bapu's ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Modi further tweeted a video of the father of the nation highlighting moments of Gandhi during India's freedom struggle. Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was the forefront of the freedom struggle against the colonial British rule with utmost patience.

This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world. Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events were held in India and across the world to mark the occasion. (ANI)