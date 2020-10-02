Silence protests in UP against govt over law and order, farm laws

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Samajwadi Party (SP) workers and office-bearers on Friday observed the two-hour-long silence at Gandhi statues across Uttar Pradesh to protest against 'murder of democracy' by those in power. The party's office-bearers and workers observed 'Satyagrah' against the murder of democracy by those in power and also staged a protest over the alleged deterioration of law and order, increasing crime against women, unemployment and the recent farm and labour laws. The party will observe two hours long silence from 11 am to 1 pm on the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi.

The 19-year-old girl from Hathras had succumbed to assault injuries in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday where she was brought on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College. Another incident of gangrape in Balrampur was reported, where a 22-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and died on the way to the hospital on Wednesday.

The protest against the three farm sector laws passed by the parliament has been ongoing for the past few days. The three laws for farmers are- The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)