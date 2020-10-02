EU's Michel wishes Trump, wife "speedy recovery"
European Council President Charles Michel on Friday wished Donald and Melania Trump speedy recovery after the U.S. president and his wife tested positive for COVID. "Wishing @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a speedy recovery," Michel wrote on Twitter, using the handles of Trump and his wife. "COVIDー19 is a battle we all continue to fight.Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 02-10-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 13:01 IST
"Wishing @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a speedy recovery," Michel wrote on Twitter, using the handles of Trump and his wife.
"COVIDー19 is a battle we all continue to fight. Everyday. No matter where we live."