Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 151st birth anniversary on Friday.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 02-10-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 13:16 IST
Jharkhand CM pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on 151st birth anniversary
Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu and Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary in Ranchi on Friday. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 151st birth anniversary on Friday. "Today is the birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. On this occasion, I salute these great personalities. We miss them in today's era. However, we can pay them true tribute by following their path," the CM's tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).

Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu along with many Union and state leaders paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion. Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in the national capital.

Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events were held in India and across the world to mark the occasion. (ANI)

