COVID-19: Odisha reports 16 deaths, 3600 new cases

As many as 3600 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths were reported in Odisha on Thursday, taking the total count in the state to 2,26,334, state's Health and Family Welfare Department informed. At present, there is a total of 35326 active cases and 875 fatalities across the State.

Odisha has recorded 4380 recoveries of COVID patients on Thursday. With this, the total number of the recovered patients have gone up to 1,90,080 in the state. As per the state health department, the total number of tests have gone up to 33,48,861. Of these, 48,217 samples including RT-PCR - 8,791, Antigen - 39,338, Ttuenat- 88 were tested on Thursday.

Meanwhile, with a high level of recoveries, the country is maintaining its global position as the country with the maximum number of recovered COVID-19 patients, said the Ministry of Health on Friday. "With high levels of recoveries (more than 52L), India is maintaining its global position as the country with the maximum number of Recovered COVID-19 patients. India has crossed a landmark milestone. Active Cases have been sustained below the 10L mark for 10 days in an unbroken chain," Ministry of Health tweeted.

A higher number of daily recoveries and persistently dipping mortality rate across the States/Union Territories are resulting in a lower number of Active Cases on a daily basis, the Health Ministry stated. Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally reached 63,94,069 with a spike of 81,484 new cases and 1,095 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of Friday. (ANI)

