U'khand CM pays tributes to statehood activists killed in 1994 police firing

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday paid tributes to the seven activists from the hill state who died in the Rampur Tiraha firing episode in 1994, when the statehood movement was at its peak. Part of an agitation demanding a separate state of Uttarakhand, the activists were going to Delhi to stage a dharna, when police opened fire at them. Some protestors alleged that women activists were also molested by the police. Speaking at a programme held at Rampur Tiraha in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, Rawat said October 2 remains a "black day" for every individual hailing from Uttarakhand as innocent activists were killed in the police firing. Several political leaders from Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh were present at the Shaheed Sthal at Rampur Tiraha along with Rawat. Uttarakhand, which used to be a part of Uttar Pradesh, came into being on November 9, 2000 through the Uttar Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2000.