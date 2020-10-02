Dollar Industries sets up 4MW solar power plant at TN unit

Dollar Industries Ltd, one of the leading brands in the hosiery segment, has set up a 4MW solar power plant at its facility in Tamil Nadu, making it self- reliant and sustainable in power generation. Dollar Industries Ltd has invested Rs 18 crore in the solar plant,commissioned by Coimbatore-based Indway Power Energy Ltd.

The objective for installing the solar plant was not only to reduce costs but also make the spinning unit at Tirupur 'sustainable' and 'self reliant', the company said. The solar plant was part of Dollar's 'Green Mission' initiative and has capacity to generate 75 lakh power units annually.

According to company executive-managing director and promoter, Binay Kumar Gupta the power generated from the solar power plant would primarily be used for the spinning unit. ".. excess power will be utilised to feed the dyeing unit, which is located at SIPCOT Industrial Park in Perundurai", he said.

Managing Director of Dollar Industries Ltd, Vinod Kumar Gupta said, "with the current pandemic situation, it is imperative to reduce costs and at the same time also create a clean and eco-friendly manufacturing facility protecting the environment". "We at Dollar have been making constant efforts to operate in an environmentally friendly and sustainable manner," he said.

The stock market listed Dollar Industries, besides serving the domestic market also ships its products to UAE, Iraq, Jordan, Nepal, Sudan, Bahrain among others..