Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Congress demands repeal of farm sector laws

He said the party would submit a memorandum to the President through Congress chief Sonia Gandhi with signatures of two crore farmers demanding immediate revocation of anti- farmer laws. He alleged that the Union government wants to dismantle Agriculture Produce Market Committees and minimum support price system and help certain industrialists by promoting contract farming.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-10-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 18:07 IST
Maha: Congress demands repeal of farm sector laws
Representative image Image Credit: Geograph

The Congress on Friday held protests in Maharashtra against the new farm sector laws, demanding their repeal. The party also launched a signature campaign against what it termed as "black laws".

On the occasion of birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, the Congress observed a `Kisan Mazdoor Bachao Din' (Save Farmers and Labourers Day) and staged protests, it said in a statement. State Congress chief and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat demanded that the BJP government at the Centre roll back these laws as "they are a ploy to enslave farmers".

Thorat led a protest at Lasalgaon in Nashik district. He said the party would submit a memorandum to the President through Congress chief Sonia Gandhi with signatures of two crore farmers demanding immediate revocation of anti- farmer laws.

He alleged that the Union government wants to dismantle Agriculture Produce Market Committees and minimum support price system and help certain industrialists by promoting contract farming. In Nanded, Public Works Minister Ashok Chavan led a bullock cart march against the laws.

These laws were passed in Parliament with a "dictatorial attitude that we can make laws as we wish", he alleged. In Mumbai, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh, Textiles Minister Aslam Sheikh and city Congress president Eknath Gaikwad staged protests.

MP Rajiv Satav, state ministers Yashomati Thakur, Sunil Kedar, K C Padvi, Vijay Wadettiwar, SatejPatil and Vishwajeet Kadam also led protests in other parts of the state, the party statement said.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day six

Highlights of the sixth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Friday all times GMT 1250 HALEP EXACTS REVENGE ON ANISIMOVATop seed Simona Halep cruised to a 6-0 6-1 victory over American Amanda Anisimova in ...

Irish High Court rules government COVID-19 travel advice is legal

Irelands High Court ruled on Friday that the governments advice against non-essential travel to most countries due to the risk of COVID-19 infection was legal, dismissing a case brought by low-cost airline Ryanair .Ireland has some of the s...

Restaurant owners protest in Paris over fears of COVID shutdown

Restaurateurs and their staff on Friday stood in front of their restaurants in Paris wearing black arm-bands and banging pots and pans, urging the French government not to order tighter restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus.Hea...

ICAR-IARI holds programme to mark birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute organized a week-long programme from 26th September to 2nd October to commemorate the birth anniversary of Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi. The seven days long programme started with cleanliness d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020