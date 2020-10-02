Left Menu
Rajasthan: Girl alleges rape over 8 times, police arrest five

Five people, including a former BJP Mahila Morcha leader, were arrested on Friday in connection with an alleged rape of a girl in Sawai Madhopur.

ANI | Sawai Madhopur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 02-10-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 18:38 IST
Sawai Madhopur Superintendent of Police OP Solanki. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Five people, including a former BJP Mahila Morcha leader, were arrested on Friday in connection with an alleged rape of a girl in Sawai Madhopur.

"Former BJP Mahila Morcha district chief Smita Verma, her associates Heera Lal and Punam Chaudhury, who has links with the Congress, and two government employees have been arrested," Superintendent of Police O P Solanki said.

He added the complainant has alleged rape over eight times at different locations. (ANI)

