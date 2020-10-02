Left Menu
Nagpur Cong protests UP rape, Centre's farm laws, labour codes

A Dalit teen was allegedly sexually attacked by four men on September 14 and referred on Monday to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi with spinal injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 02-10-2020 19:04 IST
Nagpur Cong protests UP rape, Centre's farm laws, labour codes

Nagpur Congress held protests in 13 talukas of the district on Friday against the Hathras incident in Uttar Pradesh as well as the new farm and labour laws brought in by the Centre. A Dalit teen was allegedly sexually attacked by four men on September 14 and referred on Monday to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi with spinal injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue. She died around 3 am on Tuesday.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020 became law after getting the presidential assent earlier this week. He also gave assent to the Code of Social Security, 2020, the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Condition Code, 2020 and Industrial Relation Code 2020 this week.

Nagpur Congress leader Rajendra Mulak said a memorandum had been given to the district collector condemning the acts of the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government..

