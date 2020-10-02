Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S.-seized gasoline cargo discharges in New York after 3-month journey

The U.S. Department of Justice in July seized 1.1 million barrels of Iranian fuel onboard four privately owned tankers bound for Venezuela, part of Washington's efforts to disrupt trade between the two sanctioned nations. The Singapore-flagged Maersk Progress discharged 557,000 barrels of gasoline in New York after loading in Sri Lanka on July 4, vessel tracking data showed.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-10-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 20:43 IST
U.S.-seized gasoline cargo discharges in New York after 3-month journey
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The first of two tankers carrying cargoes of Iranian gasoline seized by the United States discharged in New York on Thursday, according to Refinitiv vessel tracking data, ending a three-month journey. The U.S. Department of Justice in July seized 1.1 million barrels of Iranian fuel onboard four privately owned tankers bound for Venezuela, part of Washington's efforts to disrupt trade between the two sanctioned nations.

The Singapore-flagged Maersk Progress discharged 557,000 barrels of gasoline in New York after loading in Sri Lanka on July 4, vessel tracking data showed. A U.S. Department of Justice spokesman declined to comment. The Maersk Progress was due to arrive in Houston last month, but changed its route. Euroforce, a second tanker carrying some of the seized cargo, has been off the coast of Texas since Sept. 9.

Owners of four Iranian fuel cargoes have challenged the seizure in a U.S. District Court, asserting their rights to control the cargoes, which they said were bound for customers in Peru and Colombia. An attorney for the companies said he was unaware of the discharge.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Is Song Hye-Kyo in love with Hyun Bin? Know the truth behind it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

No breakthrough in Brexit talks, but some progress made

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she had no breakthrough to announce on Friday as a week of EU talks with Britain ended, but remained optimistic that sealing a deal on a post-Brexit trade relationship was still possible before the end o...

Noble Energy shareholders approve $4.2 billion sale to Chevron

Noble Energy shareholders on Friday approved a deal to sell the oil and gas producer to Chevron Corp, making Chevron the No. 2 U.S. shale oil producer and giving it international natural gas reserves close to growing markets.The all-stock d...

Police stop Bengal BJP chief's rally in Kolkata

The BJPs West Bengal unit on Friday organised rallies in favour of the recently passed farm laws at different places in the state, while the police stopped one led by its president Dilip Ghosh in Kolkata. The police put up barricade and sto...

Madagascar PM inaugurates solar power plant at Indian embassy on 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

Prime Minister of Madagascar Christian Ntsay inaugurated the solar power plant at the Embassy of India, Antananarivo on the occasion of the 151th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Friday. Many dignitaries including Environment Minister...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020