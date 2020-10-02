Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha CM inaugurates 3 power transmission units in Kalahandi

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated three power transmission units in Odisha's Kalahandi district which will enable the local people to get power directly from Indravati Hydro Electric Project after about 20 years of its commissioning.

PTI | Bhawanipatna | Updated: 02-10-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 20:49 IST
Odisha CM inaugurates 3 power transmission units in Kalahandi
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated three power transmission units in Odisha's Kalahandi district which will enable the local people to get power directly from Indravati Hydro Electric Project after about 20 years of its commissioning. Patnaik launched the three projects, a 220/132/ 33 KV grid substation at Baner and two 33-KV feeder lines from the grid to Badkutru and Ladugaon villages, through video conference.

The local people will get electricity directly from the Indravati project after its operation about 20 years ago. Around 121 villages of Jaipatna, Koksara and Kalampur blocks of Kalahandi will get direct power supply from Indravati project which will benefit 30,000 consumers.

So far, the power generated from Indravati project, was directly supplied to four circuits of Odisha - Bhubaneswar, Bhanjnagar, Narendrapur and Thirivali - through the power grid. From Thiruvali so far power was being supplied to Kalahandi district through Kesinga grid in 132 KV line. Now, with the commissioning of 220/132/33 KV grid substation at Banner for the first time consumers of Kalahandi will get the direct power supply from Indravati.

"This will ensure uninterrupted power supply to the district which will boost mega lift irrigation projects and industrialization in Kalahandi district paving way for development," Patnaik said. The chief minister also said that the power supply problem of Kalahandi will be solved and voltage will be stabilized. It is a big transformation in the energy sector.

The facility will be extended to other parts of the district in a phased manner. This will help in agriculture and industrialisation, he said. Odisha's Energy Minister D S Mishra, who hails from Kalahandi district, said that energy is the road map of development and work is in progress to extend the power line to Junagarh from Baner.

The Indravati multi-purpose hydropower project has four units of 150 MW each. The first two units of the hydropower project were commissioned in 1999 while the 3rd and 4th units became operational during the year 2000 and 2001 respectively. Indravati Hydro-Power Station is the largest hydro power power project in Odisha.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Is Song Hye-Kyo in love with Hyun Bin? Know the truth behind it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

No breakthrough in Brexit talks, but some progress made

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she had no breakthrough to announce on Friday as a week of EU talks with Britain ended, but remained optimistic that sealing a deal on a post-Brexit trade relationship was still possible before the end o...

Noble Energy shareholders approve $4.2 billion sale to Chevron

Noble Energy shareholders on Friday approved a deal to sell the oil and gas producer to Chevron Corp, making Chevron the No. 2 U.S. shale oil producer and giving it international natural gas reserves close to growing markets.The all-stock d...

Police stop Bengal BJP chief's rally in Kolkata

The BJPs West Bengal unit on Friday organised rallies in favour of the recently passed farm laws at different places in the state, while the police stopped one led by its president Dilip Ghosh in Kolkata. The police put up barricade and sto...

Madagascar PM inaugurates solar power plant at Indian embassy on 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

Prime Minister of Madagascar Christian Ntsay inaugurated the solar power plant at the Embassy of India, Antananarivo on the occasion of the 151th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Friday. Many dignitaries including Environment Minister...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020