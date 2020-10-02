Odisha CM inaugurates 3 power transmission units in Kalahandi

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated three power transmission units in Odisha's Kalahandi district which will enable the local people to get power directly from Indravati Hydro Electric Project after about 20 years of its commissioning. Patnaik launched the three projects, a 220/132/ 33 KV grid substation at Baner and two 33-KV feeder lines from the grid to Badkutru and Ladugaon villages, through video conference.

The local people will get electricity directly from the Indravati project after its operation about 20 years ago. Around 121 villages of Jaipatna, Koksara and Kalampur blocks of Kalahandi will get direct power supply from Indravati project which will benefit 30,000 consumers.

So far, the power generated from Indravati project, was directly supplied to four circuits of Odisha - Bhubaneswar, Bhanjnagar, Narendrapur and Thirivali - through the power grid. From Thiruvali so far power was being supplied to Kalahandi district through Kesinga grid in 132 KV line. Now, with the commissioning of 220/132/33 KV grid substation at Banner for the first time consumers of Kalahandi will get the direct power supply from Indravati.

"This will ensure uninterrupted power supply to the district which will boost mega lift irrigation projects and industrialization in Kalahandi district paving way for development," Patnaik said. The chief minister also said that the power supply problem of Kalahandi will be solved and voltage will be stabilized. It is a big transformation in the energy sector.

The facility will be extended to other parts of the district in a phased manner. This will help in agriculture and industrialisation, he said. Odisha's Energy Minister D S Mishra, who hails from Kalahandi district, said that energy is the road map of development and work is in progress to extend the power line to Junagarh from Baner.

The Indravati multi-purpose hydropower project has four units of 150 MW each. The first two units of the hydropower project were commissioned in 1999 while the 3rd and 4th units became operational during the year 2000 and 2001 respectively. Indravati Hydro-Power Station is the largest hydro power power project in Odisha.