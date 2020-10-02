Naveen Patnaik inaugurates power substation in Kalahandi district

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated a 220/132/33 kV grid substation in Jaypatana area of Kalahandi district through video conferencing. Two 33 kV feeder lines were also unveiled. Addressing the gathering, the Odisha Chief Minister said, "The three energy projects would benefit 30,000 people in Jaypatana, Koksara and Kalampur areas of Kalahandi district. People will get better quality reliable and uninterrupted electricity services. The power cut problem will go away and farmers, women and students will all benefit. Electricity services will be extended to other parts of the district in the coming days."

A total of Rs 82 crore has been spent on the 220 kV Jaypatana grid. Through this grid, the people of Kalahandi will be able to get electricity directly from the Indrabati project for the first time. In the coming days, another 132 kV double circuit line 8 km long will be connected to Junagadh. Patnaik said that Kalahandi district would create a new identity in the coming days.

"Kalahandi has established itself as a fast-growing district. The district has made rapid progress in agriculture. Many more mega-irrigation projects have been implemented, including the Ret Irrigation Project. Construction of the government medical college is in full swing. Bhawanipatna Autonomous College has been turned into Kalahandi University," he said. The Chief Minister said that the Biju Expressway was going to be an economic way of life in western Odisha and that it would also accelerate the economic development of Kalahandi district. (ANI)