Ex-ACP among 8 held for involvement in fraudulent sale, purchase of govt land in Telangana's Madhapur

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested eight persons, including former Assistant Commissioner of police Y Narsimha Reddy in connection with the alleged "fraudulent sale and purchase" of 1960 square yards of the government land at Madhapur. "On October 2, 2020, the four accused- Gopagoni Sajjan Goud, Poreddy Thirupathi Reddy, Yerra Chandrashekar, Arjula Jaipal (Vendors in Sale Deeds Doc Nos. 11263/2018, 11264/2018, 11265/2018 & 11266/2018 of SRO, Ranga Reddy RO) who had sold Government land in the form of 4 house plots each of 490 Sq. Yards in Sy No 64 of Madhapur which was purchased by Y Narsimha Reddy, former ACP Malkajgiri in name of his wife Y Manga and 4 other accused persons- Madhukar Sri Ram, Bandi Chandra Reddy, Bathini Ramesh, Alluguvelly Srinivasa Reddy (Vendees in sale deed doc nos 11263/2018, 11264/2018, 11265/2018 and 11266/2018 of SRO, Ranga Reddy RO) were arrested by the ACB," read a release by the ACB, Government of Telangana.

During the course of the investigation, the ACB said that it found that "without mentioning the land survey number which is in the prohibitory list under section 22- A (1) (a) of the Registrations Act, 1908 as it belongs to the government and allotted to APIIC, HUDA and other government organizations. By mentioning fictitious house numbers and wrong PTIN numbers, the above first four accused persons got registered fraudulent gift deeds of the above plots in their names during the year 2016 from their fathers who had no ownership title of the land and later in the year 2018.

It further said that the same four plots were purchased by Y Narsimha Reddy in the name of his wife along with the other accused persons for a price of Rs 80 lakhs by showing about Rs 4 crores of government value while the government value was Rs 6 crores and the market value was about Rs 50 crores. "All the above accused conspired, colluded with each other to execute the above fraudulent deal to grab high valued government land in the prime locality of Hyderabad city -- in front of Cyber Towers, Madhapur," the ACB added.

All accused are being produced before the First Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court at Hyderabad.