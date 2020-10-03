Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-ACP among 8 held for involvement in fraudulent sale, purchase of govt land in Telangana's Madhapur

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested eight persons, including former Assistant Commissioner of police Y Narsimha Reddy in connection with the alleged "fraudulent sale and purchase" of 1960 square yards of the government land at Madhapur.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 03-10-2020 09:51 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 09:48 IST
Ex-ACP among 8 held for involvement in fraudulent sale, purchase of govt land in Telangana's Madhapur
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested eight persons, including former Assistant Commissioner of police Y Narsimha Reddy in connection with the alleged "fraudulent sale and purchase" of 1960 square yards of the government land at Madhapur. "On October 2, 2020, the four accused- Gopagoni Sajjan Goud, Poreddy Thirupathi Reddy, Yerra Chandrashekar, Arjula Jaipal (Vendors in Sale Deeds Doc Nos. 11263/2018, 11264/2018, 11265/2018 & 11266/2018 of SRO, Ranga Reddy RO) who had sold Government land in the form of 4 house plots each of 490 Sq. Yards in Sy No 64 of Madhapur which was purchased by Y Narsimha Reddy, former ACP Malkajgiri in name of his wife Y Manga and 4 other accused persons- Madhukar Sri Ram, Bandi Chandra Reddy, Bathini Ramesh, Alluguvelly Srinivasa Reddy (Vendees in sale deed doc nos 11263/2018, 11264/2018, 11265/2018 and 11266/2018 of SRO, Ranga Reddy RO) were arrested by the ACB," read a release by the ACB, Government of Telangana.

During the course of the investigation, the ACB said that it found that "without mentioning the land survey number which is in the prohibitory list under section 22- A (1) (a) of the Registrations Act, 1908 as it belongs to the government and allotted to APIIC, HUDA and other government organizations. By mentioning fictitious house numbers and wrong PTIN numbers, the above first four accused persons got registered fraudulent gift deeds of the above plots in their names during the year 2016 from their fathers who had no ownership title of the land and later in the year 2018.

It further said that the same four plots were purchased by Y Narsimha Reddy in the name of his wife along with the other accused persons for a price of Rs 80 lakhs by showing about Rs 4 crores of government value while the government value was Rs 6 crores and the market value was about Rs 50 crores. "All the above accused conspired, colluded with each other to execute the above fraudulent deal to grab high valued government land in the prime locality of Hyderabad city -- in front of Cyber Towers, Madhapur," the ACB added.

All accused are being produced before the First Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court at Hyderabad.

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

California nears milestone: 4 million acres burned in fires

California is poised to hit a fearsome milestone 4 million acres burned this year by wildfires that have killed 31 people and incinerated hundreds of homes in what is already the worst fire season on record. Flames have scorched an area lar...

Have fun, be sensitive: Aamir Khan gives a virtual send off to Bennett University’s Batch of 2020

One thing I want to say to all of you as you are about to start your lives - the most I have ever learned in my life is by going deeper into my own country. That has been my own learning. I have told my own kids this and every young kid who...

US STOCKS-Wall St rises on stimulus bets as labor market rebound cools

Wall Streets main indexes rose on the first day of the fourth quarter on Thursday as investors bet on more fiscal stimulus after data showed a recovery in the labor market was slowing.The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits fell...

Rahul Gandhi led Cong MPs delegation, accompanied by Priyanka, to visit Hathras today to meet victim's family

By Siddharth Sharma A delegation of Congress MPs led by Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Hathras on Saturday to meet the family members of the 19-year-old who was allegedly gang-raped and killed.Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will be leading the del...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020