C'garh: Naxals kill villager with axe in Bastar

A villager was axed to death by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in Gumalwada village under Nagarnar police station area on Friday night, an official said.

"As per preliminary information, a dozen unidentified men dragged Budra Nag out of his house and killed him with an axe. Prima facie it seems the incident was executed by Naxals active along the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border. A police team rushed to the site in the morning and efforts were on to nab the culprits," Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI. With the death of Nag, a total of 42 civilians have been killed so far this year in Naxal-related incidents in Bastar division, which comprises seven districts. including 11 in September, the IG said.