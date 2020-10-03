Mumbai suburban railway to provide special services to UPSC candidates

The Ministry of Railways on Saturday granted permission to Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) candidates and their escorts to travel by special services over Mumbai Suburban railway network on 3 and 4 October, according to Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Western Railways. All the candidates have to use exam call letter and I-card for entry at station.

"On UPSC Secretary's request, permission granted by Railways Ministry to UPSC candidates and their escorts for travel by special services over Mumbai Suburban railway network on 3 and 4 October. Candidates to use exam call letter and I-card for entry at station," said CPRO of Western Railway. Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination is scheduled for October 4. (ANI)