Congress had mentioned similar farm laws in its manifesto: SAD chief

Commenting on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's impending visit to Punjab on Sunday, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said that the Congress party had mentioned farm laws in its manifesto and Gandhi's visit is a drama. "Rahul Gandhi ji is coming to Punjab tomorrow to perform a drama. It was the Congress party which initiated talks about these Farm Laws. They had written in their manifesto that they will open private 'mandis' and contract farming, if they come to power," Badal said during a press meet.

Holding Congress party's 2019 Punjab assembly election manifesto in hand, he asked why Congress did not oppose the agriculture ordinance in Parliament. "I want to ask you why you didn't fight in parliament against these farm bills (now laws). Why did your MPs in parliament walkout during bills' discussion? Rahul Gandhi must answer my questions," he said. (ANI)