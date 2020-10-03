Prostitution racket busted in Rangareddy district

A prostitution racket has been busted in Rangareddy district of Telangana and a case registered against a couple for allegedly exploiting women from Bangladesh. According to an official release, Hayat Nagar Police Station and Anti-Human Trafficking unit on October 2 conducted raids at Lecturers Colony after credible information was received regarding human trafficking.

Uyyala Yadaiah, a taxi driver, and his wife Chittamma were arrested. They were in touch with a man named Rahul, who sent women belonging to Bangladesh to the couple. "Another man called Imran belonging to Bangladesh had brought a victim woman from Bangladesh disguised as a maid-servant for work in India and handed her over to Rahul who then brought the victim to Hyderabad. Rahul forcibly instigated the victim to perform prostitution," the release said.

A case has been registered against the accused couple and their aid Rahul under various sections of IPC and Immoral Traffic Prevention Act at Hayath Nagar Police Station, the release said. (ANI)

Also Read: Looking to play good brand of cricket to make this season a memorable one: KL Rahul