Looking to play good brand of cricket to make this season a memorable one: KL Rahul

The Rahul-led side will open its campaign against Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. "The team has been fantastic, we've been getting along great and are looking forward to playing a good brand of cricket and making this season a memorable one," Rahul said.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 19-09-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 17:41 IST
Looking to play good brand of cricket to make this season a memorable one: KL Rahul

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul on Saturday said the side is motivated to making this IPL season a memorable one by playing a good brand of cricket. The Rahul-led side will open its campaign against Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

"The team has been fantastic, we've been getting along great and are looking forward to playing a good brand of cricket and making this season a memorable one," Rahul said. "We're confident, we're motivated and we are really excited to be a part of this edition of the Indian Premier League," he added.

Rahul, who has been handed the Kings XI Punjab captaincy after two stellar seasons with the bat at the top of the order, said it will be a challenging experience playing in the UAE without the fans but the team is ready for it. "It is going to be a different experience this year, but we as a team are up to the challenge and are playing for all the fans who continue to support us," Rahul said.

KXIP, who have never won the IPL, are aiming to go all the way this time with a strong squad at their disposal with the likes of Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammad Shami and overseas recruits Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham, the in-form Nicholas Pooran and Mujeeb Zadran. "The team looks great and we have a top-notch line up this season. The boys have been working really hard and we have a nice balance of youth and experience in our squad," head Coach Anil Kumble said. "We are all looking forward to having a good season this year. I truly believe that Kings XI Punjab have the necessary squad to go all the way in this IPL," he added.

