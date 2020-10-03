Left Menu
Development News Edition

HR executive starts Rice ATM to help the poor hit by pandemic

Moved by the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Dosapati Ramu, a human resource executive in a corporate firm started a 'Rice ATM' to feed the poor and needy during the lockdown.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 03-10-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 23:33 IST
HR executive starts Rice ATM to help the poor hit by pandemic
Dosapati Ramu talking to ANI (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Moved by the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Dosapati Ramu, a human resource executive in a corporate firm started a 'Rice ATM' to feed the poor and needy during the lockdown. Speaking to ANI, Ramu said that initially he served cooked food to nearly 150 people per day but later he started distributing groceries to the people in need.

"During the lockdown, I along with a few of my friends started serving cooked food to nearly 150 migrant labours and after the lockdown has been lifted, I initiated this 'Rice ATM' and started to distribute groceries to the needy and poor round-the-clock every day." Ramu said the inspiration behind the humanitarian work is a security guard he knew who bought 20 kilograms of chicken with her salary of Rs 6,000 to feed labourers during the lockdown.

"Inspired by the security guard, I started this Rice ATM to help the needy who have no work and money due to this Corona pandemic," he said. As per Ramu, he thought that the Rice ATM can be discontinued when the lockdown was been lifted in June and trains started running, but then he realised that the situation of daily labour and daily workers is getting far worse due to lack of work during the pandemic.

"We then started giving groceries to the needy people. We have been providing the groceries for the last 172 days. Some days the count of the people who visit to take groceries maybe only 20 to 30 but some days it might reach 150 to 200 people. We don't know how they came to know about this but the message that a guy is providing ration to the poor spread like wildfire and people reach me every day seeking help," he said. Remembering an incident where school teachers called him seeking help, Ramu said, "Due to this corona pandemic, the school teachers faced a lot of problem as they were not being paid their salary by the school management. I even received calls from teachers seeking help. And so in the last month, we distributed monthly groceries to nearly about 750 teachers."

Ramu and his friends distribute groceries to senior citizens monthly, and also COVID-19 infected people. "We distribute 15 days' kit to pregnant women and single women to help them feed themselves and their families and then we distribute five days' kit to labourers," he said. He also helped the daily wage labours to find work and earn a living. Elaborating on that Ramu said, "We note the names of labourers who are unable to find any work and try to provide them with some work so that they can at least earn something."

"I wish for a day when I come out of the house and see no one asking me for help. This corona pandemic must end soon," he said. He wished that no one must go to bed hungry and no one must die of hunger. (ANI)

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

Google now lets you create and view tasks in Calendar for Android, iOS

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

Official listing showcases color variants of Samsung Galaxy A42 5G

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

President Trump doing well, with no fever, no difficulty breathing: doctors

President Donald Trump, who was admitted to a military hospital for treatment of COVID-19, is in exceptionally good spirits and has been fever free for the last 24 hours, his doctors said on Saturday. President has been fever free for over ...

EU, UK to step up Brexit talks to try to close 'significant gaps' over trade deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the head of the EUs executive, Ursula von der Leyen, agreed in a phone call on Saturday to step up Brexit talks to close significant gaps barring a new trade partnership. The two sides have said this...

Azerbaijan claims advances in Karabakh, Armenia vows historic struggle

Armenia said on Saturday it would use all necessary means to protect ethnic Armenians from attack by Azerbaijan, which said its forces had captured a string of villages in fighting over the mountain enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.Ignoring a Fr...

Soccer-10-man Persepolis prevail in shootout to reach ACL final

Irans Persepolis reached the Asian Champions League final on Saturday with a 5-3 penalty shootout victory over Saudi Arabias Al Nassr in Doha, despite finishing with 10 men and having lost their key striker to a six-month ban just hours bef...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020