7-yr-old girl raped in Ranchi, case registered

A case was registered after a seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped near Sukhdev Nagar area here, police said on Saturday.

Saurabh, Superintendent of Police, Ranchi said the police have registered the case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

He said that the accused has absconded and raids are being conducted to nab him. (ANI)