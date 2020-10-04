Panchayats in J-K to be new model of equitable development, growth: Manoj Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that Panchayats in Jammu and Kashmir will be a new model of equitable development and growth. "I want the socio-economic growth of J-K to become an example, a benchmark, for other states of the country. It is my promise, and I will work day and night to ensure that J-K becomes a shining example of equitable growth," Sinha said as per the tweet by Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), J-K.

"Panchayats in J-K to be a new model of equitable development and growth, where people will decide their own priorities and administration will be the facilitator. No hollow announcements will deliver what I promise," he said. Sinha visited Sumbal area of Bandipora district on the second of 'Back to the Village' programme. The third phase of the programme was initiated by the J-K administration on Friday.

He also presented loan assistance of Rs 5 lakhs each to two educated young aspiring entrepreneurs. "In the panchayat, works worth Rs 6.43 crores have already been completed in 'Back to Village' -- Phase 1 and 2. Rs 95 lakhs are available. Some works have been identified. Two youth have been provided Rs 5 lakhs each through J-K bank. Sports kits have been distributed. Many innovative works have been done by the administration here under 'Back to Village' programme. Youth should get adequate opportunities," Sinha said on Saturday.

Locals lauded the programme and said it should be continued. Nasir Faiz, a local resident who attended the event said: "I want to set up a manufacturing unit. I have a grievance related to that so that I can employ some people. It is good that the government is listening to people's grievance at the spot. I thank LG for the sanction letter. My grievance has been addressed."

"In the first and second 'Back to Village' programmes, we had put forth some demands. They all were fulfilled. Today we also raised some issues. LG came here. Mostly, the youth participate in the event. This should be continued," Farooq Reshi, another local resident said. (ANI)