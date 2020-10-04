Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ram Vilas Paswan undergoes heart surgery in Delhi Hospital

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan underwent heart surgery in a Delhi hospital, according to his son and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2020 10:34 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 10:34 IST
Ram Vilas Paswan undergoes heart surgery in Delhi Hospital
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan underwent heart surgery in a Delhi hospital, according to his son and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Sunday. Chirag also said that his father might have to undergo another surgery in the coming weeks if the need arises.

Through his official Twitter handle, Chirag said, "For the last many days dad is getting treated in a hospital. Due to some sudden developments yesterday evening, an operation of his heart had to be conducted in the late night. If the need arises, then possibly after a few weeks another operation might be conducted. Thanks to all for standing by me and my family in this hour of struggle," Chirag's tweet read. Earlier yesterday, the LJP meeting that was scheduled to decide on whether to accept the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) offer of seats in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, was postponed owing to the ill health of the Union Minister.

Earlier in September, Chirag had informed that his visit to Bihar for the final discussions over seat-sharing and other formalities ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections might be delayed as his father was unwell. He had then met party members and supporters urging them to be prepared for every scenario.

The confusion seems to exist in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over seat-sharing. While the BJP had earlier said that it will fight the elections under the leadership of Janata Dal (United) leader and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the LJP, another NDA ally, has been demanding a larger number of seats. Bihar has 243 Assembly seats and elections will be held in three phases--October 28, November 3, and 7--and the counting of votes will begin on November 10. (ANI)

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

Google now lets you create and view tasks in Calendar for Android, iOS

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

2 Navy personnel dead as glider crashes in Kochi, board of inquiry ordered

Two Navy personnel lost their lives after a glider crashed near Thoppumpady bridge, Kochi near the Naval base on Sunday morning. The naval power glider, according to the Southern Naval Command, had taken off from INS Garuda on a routine tra...

Biden says some might pay price for backing him

Joe Biden says he urged some governors who wanted to endorse his presidential campaign to refrain from doing so because the Trump administration might retaliate by withholding medical supplies critical to COVID-19 relief. Addressing a virtu...

Karnataka Minister C T Ravi quits cabinet days after being appointed BJP general secy

Karnataka Minister for Kannada, Culture and Tourism C T Ravi has resigned from the cabinet, sources close to him said on Sunday. Ravis resignation comes in the backdrop of him being appointed BJP national general secretary on September 26.T...

BJD MLA Pradeep Maharathy dies at 65

Biju Janata Dal MLA Pradeep Maharathy died at a private hospital here in the early hours of Sunday, family sources said. He was 65.The seven-time MLA from Pipili in Puri district is survived by wife Prativa, son Rudra Pratap and daughter Pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020