BJD MLA Pradeep Maharathy passes away, Odisha CM expresses condolences

Former Odisha Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA from Pipili constituency, Pradeep Maharathy passed away on Sunday. He was 65. The senior BJD leader admitted to the hospital after he was tested positive for COVID-19 on September 14. He was put on ventilator support since October 2 due to deterioration of his health condition.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief over his demise and conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved family and people of Pipili. As per an official statement, the Chief Minister has described Maharathy as a "stalwart of BJD".

Known for his exceptional organisation capacity, the late leader had won from Pipili consecutively for 7th time, he said. The mortal remains of Maharathy will be cremated with full state honours, the statement added. (ANI)