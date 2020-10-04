Rain lashes parts of Bhubaneswar, to continue for next 5 days

Several parts of Bhubaneswar on Sunday experienced rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm due to low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha coast, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Vehicular traffic at roads came to a grinding halt owing to waterlogging at several places in the district.

The weather department has predicted light rainfall in Bhubaneswar for the next 5 days. "A low pressure area lies over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha coast and a cyclonic circulation in lower tropospheric levels lies over central Assam and neighbourhood. Under its influence - fairly widespread to widespread rainfall very likely over Odisha during next 3-4 days," the IMD said.

The maximum temperature in Odisha on Saturday was recorded at 30 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 24.6 degree Celsius. (ANI)