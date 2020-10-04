Hathras victim's father falls sick, visiting SIT requests medical team

The father of the 19-year-old Hathras woman fell sick on Sunday, on a day the Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the murder case, visited their residence to record the statements of the family members. The SIT soon requested a medical team to check on the victim's father.

Chief Medical Officer, Hathras, said the SIT had called for the medical team after the woman's father fell sick. "His blood pressure and other vitals were checked, but he was not tested for coronavirus."

Earlier in the day, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Jaiswal also visited the crime spot. (ANI)