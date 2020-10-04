Left Menu
Govt sets up cocoon auction market in Srinagar

ANI | Jammu & Kashmir | Updated: 04-10-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 16:41 IST
A cocoon farmer in Srinagar today. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The government has set up a cocoon auction market in Srinagar for the benefit of farmers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Shams-ud-din Shah, a cocoon grower said, "Buyers from all over India come here to buy cocoons. The demand for Kashmir cocoons is high as they are of the best quality."

A customer who came to buy cocoons said, "I came from Bengal. Though cocoons are available in Bengal, Bangalore, and Maharashtra, the cocoon grown here are the best." As many as 78,228 positive cases of novel coronavirus have been reported and 1,231 people died of the disease in Jammu & Kashmir till October 3. (ANI)

