Left Menu
Development News Edition

Government plans to administer 40-50 core Covid-19 vaccine doses to 20-25 crore people by July 2021: Harsh Vardhan

The government plans to receive and utilize 40-50 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses to cover 20-25 crore Indians by July 2021, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 17:30 IST
Government plans to administer 40-50 core Covid-19 vaccine doses to 20-25 crore people by July 2021: Harsh Vardhan
Government plans to utilize 400-500 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to cover 20-25 crore people by July 2021, says Harsh Vardhan (Pgoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The government plans to receive and utilize 40-50 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses to cover 20-25 crore Indians by July 2021, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday. "The Centre is also working on plans for building capacities in HR, training, supervision, etc on a massive scale and roughly estimates to receive and utilise 400-500 million doses covering approximately 20-25 crore people by July 2021," he said, while responding to questions asked by social media users said on the fourth episode of his 'Sunday Samvaad' today.

The union minister said that the Health Ministry is currently preparing a format in which states will submit lists of priority population groups to receive the vaccine, especially health workers engaged in the management of COVID19, and this exercise is targeted to be completed by the end of this October. He further informed that the Government is also keeping an eye on immunity data with regard to COVID-19 disease while finalizing these plans.

The Health Minister further informed that there is a high-level committee under the chairmanship of Niti Aayog Member (Health) VK Paul is drawing up the entire process. "Vaccine procurement is being done centrally and each consignment will be tracked real-time until delivery to ensure it reaches those who need it most," he said.

On a question regarding Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Russia's "Sputnik-V" vaccine in India, Harsh Vardhan clarified that the matter is still under consideration, and no decision has been taken as yet on the Phase 3 trials. (ANI)

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-CBI officer among two held in Rs 25 lakhs bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI on Sunday said that they have registered a case against six accused and arrested two people including a former CBI official in a Rs 25 lakhs bribery case. In a statement, the CBI said, the accused wer...

Salman Khan resumes shooting after over 6 months, makes smashing entry on sets of 'Radhe'

Showing off his smashing entry on the sets of Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai,, megastar Salman Khan on Sunday shared a picture from the shooting of the upcoming film as he bounces back to work after over six months. The 54-year-old star post...

As cold weather arrives, U.S. states see record increases in COVID-19 cases

Nine U.S. states have reported record increases in COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, mostly in the upper Midwest and West where chilly weather is forcing more activities indoors.On Saturday alone, four states - Kentucky, Minnesota, M...

WB govt misleading farmers about merits of farm bills: Union minister

Union minister Debasree Chaudhuri on Sunday said the Bengal government has deprived 86 per cent of the states farmers of their legitimate dues, and is now making efforts to mislead them about the merits of the new farm bills to hide its own...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020