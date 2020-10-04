Mizoram's COVID-19 count reaches 2,120, recovery rate at 84.48 pc

The COVID-19 count of Mizoram stood at 2120, including 1,791 discharges and 329 active cases, according to the State's Information and Public Relations Department said on Sunday. "The state has reported a total of 2,120 cases including 1,791 discharges, 329 active cases. No fatalities due to the coronavirus have been reported here so far," the department tweeted.

Moreover, 19 people were discharged today after recovering from the virus. The COVID-19 recovery rate of the state is at 84.48 per cent. With a spike of 75,829 new cases and 940 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count crossed 65-lakhs on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)

