Balrampur gang-rape case will be tried in a fast track court, said Avnish Awasthi

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi and Director General of Police (DGP) HC Awasthi on Sunday met the family members of the 22 -year-old who died after being allegedly gang-raped by two men in Balrampur village of Uttar Pradesh and assured them that the case will be tried in a fast track court. Speaking to media after meeting with members of the family of the victim, Awasthi said that the Director-General of Uttar Pradesh Police (DIG) has directed the Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of Balrampur to investigate the matter more closely.

"We have assured the family that stringent action will be taken against the guilty. This case will be tried in a fast-track court. If required, action will be taken under the National Security Act (NSA). So far four accused have been arrested - Shahid, Sahil, Sagir, Mohammad Rafiq. The DIG and DSP have been directed to investigate the matter more closely," he said. Awasthi was accompanied by Prashant Kumar, ADG (Law & Order), Uttar Pradesh visited the family of the victim on the directive of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Dev Ranjan, Balrampur Superintendent of Police, said her family had lodged a complaint of rape against two men. (ANI) The 22-year-old woman, working in a private firm, failed to return home to Gaisari village in time on September 29 evening according to a complaint filed in the police station in Balrampur. According to Dev Ranjan, Superintendent of Police (SP), Balrampur the woman returned in a rickshaw with glucose drip inserted in her hand. The woman died on her way to the hospital. (ANI)