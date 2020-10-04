Assam Rifles jawan killed, one injured in ambush by terrorists in Arunachal Pradesh
ANI | Changlang (Arunachal Pradesh) | Updated: 04-10-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 22:04 IST
An Assam Rifles jawan was killed and another injured in an ambush by suspected terrorists near Tengmo area of Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday.
The incident took place when terrorist ambushed a water taker in which the paramilitary personnel were travelling in, police said.
More details awaited. (ANI)